Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie tries 'not to cry' as she drops son to college

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even celebrities have a hard time sending their kids to college and that's what makes them relatable. Angelina Jolie may be a superstar but she became just a regular mother while dropping her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, off to college.
Jolie was visibly emotional as she dropped her son to college in South Korea, reported Us Weekly.
In a video which soon went viral on social media, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that she was "trying not to cry" as she spoke to Maddox's new classmates at Yonsei University.
Jolie happily answered questions from star-struck students while standing next to her son.
However, one question did put a frown on her face, "How long are you staying in Korea?" a student asked.
"I leave today. Today is the day that I drop him off," said an emotional Jolie. She continued, "I'm trying not to cry."
The 44-year-old star then posed for a group picture with students.
Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 18-year-old was enrolled at Yonsei and is set to study biochemistry. The mother-son duo previously visited the college together in November 2018.
Jolie shares Maddox with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also proud parents of Pax (15), Zahara, (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11).
According to a source, Pitt learned about Maddox's college plans shortly before the news broke in the media.
"Brad hasn't been spending much time with Maddox lately," the source said, confirming that 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor would not be dropping his son to college with Jolie.
A second source told the outlet that Maddox's relationship with his father is still estranged years after they allegedly got into an argument on a private plane in 2016.
"Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son," the insider said.
Pitt and Jolie parted ways in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of dating. Following a legal battle, the 'Mr. And Mrs. Smith' co-stars reached a custody agreement in late November 2018.
A source close to the 'Fight Club' actor told Us Weekly at that time that he and Jolie "have joint physical and legal custody of the children," but Maddox is free to stay with either of the parents because he is no longer considered a minor. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:10 IST

Kim Kardashian jokes about struggle of taking a photo with all 4 kids

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): How difficult is it to get a decent family picture that you can share on social media? Very tough, right? Well, you might relate to the struggle of reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:42 IST

'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi creates history

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Aug 22 (ANI): The special edition of Discovery Channel's popular show -- Man Vs Wild -- featuring Prime Minister Modi with adventurer Bear Grylls lived up to its billing to emerge as the TV show of the year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:54 IST

'Bard of Blood' trailer features Emraan Hashmi as a daredevil RAW agent

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Netflix India has finally released the trailer of the upcoming spy series 'Bard of Blood', starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The spy thriller has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and features Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar as a daredevil RAW agent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:28 IST

Sonam Kapoor is here as team India's lucky charm in 'The Zoya Factor'

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Move over 'nimbu-mirchi' to keep off the evil eye because Sonam Kapoor is here "India's lucky charm"!

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:07 IST

New 'Bard of Blood' teaser featuring SRK is here

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Megastar Shahrukh Khan who last graced the big screen in 'Zero' has now set the internet on fire with a cryptic teaser of Netflix's forthcoming thriller 'Bard of Blood' starring Emraan Hashmi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:30 IST

B-town concerned over Amazon rainforest blaze

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities are voicing concerns over the raging fire in the lush rainforests of Amazon, home to a variety of flora and fauna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:28 IST

'Truly good representative of India': Ayushmann backs Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has termed Priyanka Chopra "a very good representative of India" after her tweet praising the Indian Army caused ripples in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:58 IST

Gerard Butler all praise for Morgan Freeman's stunts in 'Angel...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Gerard Butler's upcoming release 'Angel Has Fallen' is about a lot of stunts and the actor is full of praises for his co-star Morgan Freeman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:55 IST

As Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus 'disappointed'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Since Liam Hemsworth has now filed for divorce, it seems to be the end of his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Damon Herriman says playing Charles Manson in two films was 'coincidence'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Actor Damon Herriman left no stone unturned in giving fans loaded entertainment this summer, by playing California cult leader Charles Manson in two projects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:02 IST

Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft' adds Theo Von to cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' has boarded comedian Theo Von to its cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:58 IST

Akshay Kumar fourth on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has given quite a number of box office hits which not only made him a bankable star but also ensured his entry to the 2019 Forbes' highest-paid actors' list.

Read More
iocl