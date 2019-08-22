Angelina Jolie tries 'not to cry' as she drops son to college

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even celebrities have a hard time sending their kids to college and that's what makes them relatable. Angelina Jolie may be a superstar but she became just a regular mother while dropping her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, off to college.

Jolie was visibly emotional as she dropped her son to college in South Korea, reported Us Weekly.

In a video which soon went viral on social media, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that she was "trying not to cry" as she spoke to Maddox's new classmates at Yonsei University.

Jolie happily answered questions from star-struck students while standing next to her son.

However, one question did put a frown on her face, "How long are you staying in Korea?" a student asked.

"I leave today. Today is the day that I drop him off," said an emotional Jolie. She continued, "I'm trying not to cry."

The 44-year-old star then posed for a group picture with students.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 18-year-old was enrolled at Yonsei and is set to study biochemistry. The mother-son duo previously visited the college together in November 2018.

Jolie shares Maddox with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also proud parents of Pax (15), Zahara, (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11).

According to a source, Pitt learned about Maddox's college plans shortly before the news broke in the media.

"Brad hasn't been spending much time with Maddox lately," the source said, confirming that 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor would not be dropping his son to college with Jolie.

A second source told the outlet that Maddox's relationship with his father is still estranged years after they allegedly got into an argument on a private plane in 2016.

"Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son," the insider said.

Pitt and Jolie parted ways in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of dating. Following a legal battle, the 'Mr. And Mrs. Smith' co-stars reached a custody agreement in late November 2018.

A source close to the 'Fight Club' actor told Us Weekly at that time that he and Jolie "have joint physical and legal custody of the children," but Maddox is free to stay with either of the parents because he is no longer considered a minor. (ANI)

