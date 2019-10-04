Angelina Jolie walks Japan red carpet with children Maddox and Zahara

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Angelina Jolie, who is currently occupied with her forthcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' promotions was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for the red carpet in Japan.

Making his first appearance since he began college, Maddox came all the way to support his mother, reported E! News.

The 'Taking Lives' actor was also joined by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The 44-year-old star looked splendid donning a silver tasseled dress and sleek black shoes. On the other hand, her children went for all-black ensembles.

Maddox has already made his debut in the entertainment industry as an executive producer with 'First they killed My Father' along with his mother in 2017.

The actor has been fortunate to be spending quite a lot of time with her family recently as she also walked the carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of 'Evil 'with the rest of her kids.



(ANI)

