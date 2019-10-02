Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

'Angelina Jolie won't get married again'

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie will not be exchanging vows again!
Even when she tied the knot with Brad Pitt, she felt that the actor "persuaded her" and now the 44-year-old "will never get married again," a source told Us Weekly.
"She felt that Brad pressured her," the insider claimed.
Jolie and Pitt, who have also played husband-wife on-screen in 'Mr and Mrs Smith', walked down the aisle in France five years back after a decade of togetherness.
The couple is parents to six children - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and called it quits two years after their nuptials.
However, they are yet to finalise their divorce but the two reached a custody agreement last year in November. Jolie and Pitt became single legally in April.
The source added that the actor is happy being on her own!
Earlier, Pitt too explained their split during his latest release 'Ad Astra's discussion.
"A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one -- and I'm speaking in general again -- but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don't want to go on like this," he had said.
Jolie, on the work front, is awaiting the release of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent'.
Essaying the role of the evil witch, Jolie will be seen onscreen on October 18. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

I never felt safe as child, says Tyler Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry recently opened up about his childhood days, which were marked by abuse, trauma, and depression.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:25 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite in South Africa to wrap up royal tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After travelling to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, Prince Harry finally reunited with Meghan Markle, who stayed back in South Africa with her 5-month-old son, Archie, for the final day of their royal tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Jim Carrey's novel to hit markets in May next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey will soon enter the literary world with his novel 'Memoirs and Misinformation' slated to hit bookstands in May 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Demi Lovato feels connected to God in Israel

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Demi Lovato seems to be having a peaceful time in Israel, revealing that she has never felt "such a sense of spirituality or connection to God".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:29 IST

Walking down the aisle with Justin is Hailey's 'dream come true'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Marrying your crush can be a dream come true, and model Hailey Baldwin just lived it as she, on Monday, tied the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Ananya Panday pledges to make abuse free social media with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI: Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday, as a part of her new digital social responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying, shared a video about using abusive language on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Justin Timberlake, Gigi Hadid face pranksters during Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's prominent personalities Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid had to deal with pranksters at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:33 IST

Will stand for what we believe: Prince Harry addresses his legal...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has maintained that he will stand firm on the statement he issued a day ago over British media's "ruthless" campaign against wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:47 IST

Busan Film Festival's pre-opening event cancelled due to typhoon

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): The much-awaited pre-opening gala for Busan International Film Festival has been cancelled as Typhoon Mitag moved towards the South Korean port city which plays host to the event.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Priyanka dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to global audience

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Becoming a name to reckon with in the international world of glamour is not enough for Priyanka Chopra as the actor also dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to the global audience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:01 IST

Karan Johar wishes Ayan Mukerji on turning 10 in B-town through...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' director Ayan Mukerji as he turned 10 in the industry and congratulated him for his debut film 'Wake up Sid'!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:46 IST

Here's when multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' will release

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4'on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl