Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.
The couple has also agreed to waive their rights to spousal support, People cited the court documents.
Camp and Astin also decided to list their home for sale and will be splitting the money which would be recovered post the sale.
The couple announced their split back in April. In the statement, they said that the decision "was taken mutually and amicably."
"We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition," the statement added.
Camp started dating Astin six years ago in June 2013 and tied the knot in October 2016.
The actor even opened about their separation in August last year at the Television Critics Association.
The 36-year old actor said, "It's been really scary and liberating at the same time. I'm 36 years old. I've had some life changes going on. I feel more me than I ever have."
She continued, "It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I've been making have been for the best."
She even asserted that "things happen for a reason." (ANI)

