Anna Faris reveals filmmaker's name who behaved inappropriately with her on set

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Anna Faris has claimed that she was inappropriately touched by late director Ivan Reitman on the set of their 2006 rom-com 'My Super Ex Girlfriend'.

According to Deadline, Faris disclosed that Reitman "slapped my ass" during the production and on her first day "yelled" at her, leaving her feeling "angry, hurt and humiliated". She made the revelation on her podcast 'Unqualified'.

During a candid conversation with actor-filmmaker Lena Dunham, Faris said, "One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day...and my first day, it was me."



While talking about different behaviours on set, Faris said that she had to fight back tears during her turbulent first interaction with Reitman after she was late to set due to an accident, reported Deadline.

Responding to Faris's claim that Reitman slapped her behind, Dunham said, "I don't think you're the first person who's reported that. And I'm so sorry you had that experience. And did no one step in and say, "No?" Faris replied by saying, "No. It was, like, 2006."

As per Deadline, in the past, this incident has been spoken about by the actor though she did not reveal the filmmaker's name then. Back in 2017, in the early days of the #MeToo movement, Faris had spoken about the experience.

At the same time, she also claimed the filmmaker told her agent that she was hired because of her "great legs."

Reitman, who passed away earlier this year aged 75, is best known for directing hits such as the first two 'Ghostbusters' movies, 'Twins', 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'Junior'. He produced movies including 'Animal House', 'Space Jam' and 'Private Parts'. (ANI)

