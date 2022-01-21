Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader have been secretly dating for a year

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been enjoying a romantic relationship "quietly" for more than a year.

"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source told People Magazine.

"They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," the source added.

"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy," the source continued.



The Oscar-nominated 'Pitch Perfect' actress and Hader co-starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie 'Noelle' together.

People Magazine confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes.

Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy 'The To Do List'. Maggie Carey, that film's director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

Back in 2020, Kendrick opened up about her dating history while discussing her HBO Max series 'Love Life'. She shared that she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

"The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures. People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative," explained Kendrick at the time. (ANI)

