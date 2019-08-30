Anna Kendrick to star in 'Unsound'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Actor Anna Kendrick will soon treat her fans with the upcoming independent crime thriller 'Unsound'.

Bharat Nalluri is on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards, reported Variety.

The upcoming film will focus on a New England state trooper struggling with irreversible hearing loss while investigating the prison escape of a gang leader. Her digging into the case leads her to a vast life-threatening conspiracy.

Jonathan Shukat will produce alongside Andrew Corkin, Aram Tertzakian, and Nate Bolotin.

Kendrick, who starred in 'Pitch Perfect' flicks and was nominated for an Oscar for 'Up in the Air', was last seen in 'A Simple Favour'. She will next appear as Santa Claus' daughter in Disney Plus' upcoming Christmas comedy 'Noelle', the trailer of which released last week.

Meanwhile, Nalluri's credits include 'Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day', the 2006 miniseries 'Tsunami: The Aftermath' and the pilots for 'Life on Mars' and 'Hustle'. (ANI)

