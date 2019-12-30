Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with her tiny role in 'The Irishman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): Actor Anna Paquin said that she is 'incredibly happy' with her seven-word role in Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman.'

According to Page Six, Anna's fans on Twitter were furious about her brief role in the movie.

One of her followers said, "I had more lines in the Nativity play I was in when I was seven than Anna Paquin has in 'The Irishman,' while another added, "Teacher says every time Anna Paquin talks in 'The Irishman,' 'Cats' gets a good review."

However, the actor didn't let the criticism affect her and said, "It's very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I'm incredibly happy."

The actor told the Hollywood reporter that, rather than thinking about how tiny the role is, she is more excited about being a part of it, and how awards recognition is just the icing on the cake, reported Page Six.

Anna further said it was an immediate yes, even if the role was small.

"I just can't picture any actor on the planet going, Yeah, I don't want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field," Paquin added. (ANI)





