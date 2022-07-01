Anne Hathaway celebrates 16 years of 'Devil Wears a Prada', slams abortion bill

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): American actor Anne Hathaway celebrated the 16th anniversary of her film 'The Devil Wears Prada' while taking a dig at the Roe vs Wade abortion bill.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ocean's 8' actor expressed her gratitude that the film, 'Devil Wears a Prada' helped many to shape their 'lives and careers', reported E! News. Slamming the US Supreme Court's decision of overturning the Roe Vs Wade which will hence worth allowing each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion, Hathaway claimed that she was honored to film the movie 'in a country that honoured' women's rights.

"Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many--mine included--I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health," captioned Hathaway on her post.





She added, "See you in the fight." Hathaway posted a string of images from the movie featuring herself and her co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Released on June 30 in 2006, the dramedy 'Devil Wears A Prade' is based on the novel of the same name written by author Lauren Weisberger. According to E! News, the story revolves around an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs played by Hathaway who in order to set her footing in the world of publishing, takes up a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly aka Meryl Streep, a ruthless editor of a fashion magazine.

However, during over a period of time, Sach learns about how cutthroat and cruel the fashion industry can be as well as the numerous sacrifices people make so that they are able to reach the top.

Hathaway's post marking 16 years of 'Devil Wears a Prada' comes a week after, the US Supreme Court decided to strike down the Roe v. Wade, reported E! News.

Apart from the Oscar-winner, many celebrities like Cheryl Burke, singers Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and Keke Palmer have also opposed the US Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights. Some have even shared their own abortion stories as well. (ANI)

