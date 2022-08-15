Anne Heche's ex Coley Laffoon says their son Homer is 'strong' in emotional message

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Coley Laffoon, actor Anne Heche's ex-husband, stated in a moving statement following her passing on Friday that their son Homer is "strong" and will be "OK."

According to Fox News, despite Heche's hospitalization following a catastrophic vehicle incident in Los Angeles on August 5 and her passing on Friday, Laffoon thanked everyone who had dropped in to see how he and Homer were faring.

"I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to," Laffoon said in a video posted to Instagram. "Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course. It's rough, it's really rough as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."

"Your check-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, so beautiful, thank you," Laffoon said. "It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's hard for Homer. But we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be OK."

Actor Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, shared an emotional farewell to his mother following her death.



"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital.

From 2001 through 2009, Laffoon and Heche were married. The "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress has rushed to the hospital a week ago in a coma after colliding with a house in the Los Angeles area of Mar Vista last Friday. She was believed to have been drinking and driving.

Heche was found to have a "serious" brain injury after the collision and was pronounced brain-dead on Friday.

"Anne is probably - I'd like to think she is free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever's next in her journey," Laffoon continued. "She came in hot and she had a lot to say."

He continued while holding back tears, "She was brave and fearless and loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in, and it was always love. It was all about love. So, goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many. And see you on the other side. In the meantime, I've got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

Homer Laffoon is Heche's oldest son. She also has a son, Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper, whom she was with from 2007 to 2018. (ANI)

