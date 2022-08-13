Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon hopes "mom is free from pain"

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon said he hoped that his mother was now free of pain after she died an untimely death that plunged her loved ones into deep sorrow.

Page Six magazine cited Homer as saying: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."

He hopes that now her mother is free from all the pain.

"Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," Laffoon said.

He also spoke about how his father and stepmother have been supporting him during the trying times. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

For the unversed, Heche' son Homer is with his ex-husband Coleman with whom she was married from 2001-2009.

She has a 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper from her second marriage with 'Men in Trees' co-star, James Tupper.



Anne Heche, 53, had been comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury since the fiery collision on August 5. And one week later, on August 12, she breathed her last.

Sharing the unfortunate news, a representative for Anne Heche told People, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the rep grieved.

Heche in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2017 shared that she hoped to be remembered for leaving a positive impact on her sons.

"Since the movie is called 'The Last Word' and given what it's about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go," she said at the premiere of her movie.

Heche added, "Oh...Oh lord oh lord. Hopefully that I made my children happy ... gave them a life that they love."

Anne Heche's career spanned decades and included memorable roles on TV, film and the stage. She rose to fame in the late '80s and '90s with her roles in the soap opera Another World (1987-1991) and films Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights and the 1998 remake of Psycho.

She is also known for her role in the 2004 film Gracie's Choice, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the best-supporting actress, and the ABC romantic comedy series Men in Trees, which aired from 2006 to 2008. (ANI)

