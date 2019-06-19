Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.
Oshry claimed that the actor touched her inappropriately when she was 16.
Last week, the actor was charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a bar in Manhattan.
"All I have to say is #MeToo. I feel so weird about it because at the end of the day I don't know if I've ever considered myself a victim of sexual assault because I'm not, I would never compare myself to them. But yes when I was in high school -- I was f---- 16 years old -- Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt and I felt wild," People quoted Oshry as saying in 'The Morning Toast' podcast last week.
However, Gooding's attorney Mark Heller denied the allegation saying, "Mr. Gooding told me such an event never happened. He doesn't know this individual."
Oshry became famous with her social media account 'Girl With No Job'.
Gooding shot to fame with the film 'Boyz N the Hood' and won an Oscar for best-supporting actor in 'Jerry Maguire'. (ANI)

