Anthony Ramos in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Anthony Ramos may star in the sequel of the 1996 blockbuster movie 'Twister'.

As per Variety, a US-based media house, a source revealed the actor is in talks to join 'Twister's, a new chapter to the 1996 hit, for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are also part of it.

'Twisters' is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who guided 'Minari' to multiple Oscar nominations. Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-winning 'The Revenant' with director Alejandro G. Iarritu, will pen the screenplay. It is set to release on July 19, 2024.



The film is described as a 'new chapter' of the 1996 film, which followed a team of storm chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades. All plot details, including who Ramos will play, remain unknown at this time.

According to Variety, due largely to its ground-breaking special effects, the first 'Twister' became a huge smash, grossing close to USD 500 million at the international box office. The film was helmed by 'Speed' director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Michael Crichton.

'Twister' also got Oscar nominations for best sound and visual effects in addition to its commercial success.

Ramos is best known for playing the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony-winning Broadway musical 'Hamilton', but he has also had a successful film and television career, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Usnavi in Jon M. Chu's 'In the Heights'.

Ramos will star in Paramount's latest installment of the Transformers franchise, 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' which will hit theatres on June 9, as well as a starring role in Marvel's 'Ironheart' series for Disney+. He will also appear in Amblin's 'Distant' and Sony's 'Dumb Money'. (ANI)

