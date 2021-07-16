Antonio Banderas joins cast of 'Indiana Jones 5'

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): The upcoming adventure film 'Indiana Jones 5' has added actor Antonio Banderas to the already packed star cast of the movie.

As per Variety, Banderas has joined previously announced cast members including Harrison Ford, who returns as the titular protagonist, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

The forthcoming film, which began shooting at Pinewood Studios near London in June, marks the first 'Indiana Jones' movie to be produced under the Disney banner.

While plot details about who Banderas is playing and what new adventure Indy will be facing are being kept under wraps, the film is currently slated to release in theaters on July 29, 2022.

James Mangold, who received critical acclaim for his work on Oscar-nominated films 'Logan' and 'Ford v Ferrari', will be directing the film. Mangold also co-wrote the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.



Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four installments, will stay involved with various elements of the project and serve as a producer alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

John Williams, the 89-year old composer responsible for many iconic theme songs including the main theme from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', will also return for the fifth installment.

Banderas, best known for portraying the masked vigilante in 'The Mask of Zorro', earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for 2019's 'Pain and Glory'.

He recently played the antagonist in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek.

He will headline other upcoming franchise films such as DreamWorks' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and Sony's 'Uncharted'. (ANI)

