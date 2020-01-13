Anupam Kher's 'New Amsterdam' gets three more season's renewal

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): NBC renewed another three seasons of 'New Amsterdam'. Anupam Kher, who plays Dr Vijay Kapoor in the television series, shared a series of pictures, announcing the renewal late on Saturday night (Indian time).

He took to Instagram and wrote "What a FANTASTIC, AMAZING, MIND-BLOWING news!!!! Our show @nbcnewamsterdam gets an extension of THREE more seasons. Congratulations to the whole team!!! Jai Ho!!! #kuchbhihosaktahai"

Freema Agyeman, who plays the role of Dr Helen Sharpe, also shared on her Instagram handle, "NOT 1 MORE, NOT 2 MORE, BUT 3 MORE SEASONS????!!!!!???!! BLIMEY!!! CONGRATS @nbcnewamsterdam TEAM!!! So proud & pleased! Incredible news! Thank you @NBC!!! And THANK YOU to all who are watching and keeping us in employment!! Big love!! "

According to Hollywood Reporter, NBC used the opportunity of the press conference on Saturday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour to fully commit to medical drama to reveal the good news.

Till Season 2, the show has succeeded to attract an average of 9.8 million viewers. This seems a good show to win Tuesdays at 10 pm in the demo. With a week of delayed viewing, the series scores the third-biggest lift on all of television and second-highest for the network.

Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher round out the core cast. 'New Amsterdam' is the third NBC show to score an early renewal, joining 'This Is Us' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' (ANI)

