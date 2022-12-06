Anya Taylor-Joy went arcading for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' stint

Los Angeles [US], December 6 (ANI): From chess prodigy to iconic video-game character, Anya Taylor-Joy leaves no stone unturned in prep for her roles.

The 26-year-old actor admitted she recently got into arcade gaming, in order to prepare for her voice role of Princess Peach in the upcoming 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

As per a report by US-based entertainment outlet, Deadline, 'The Queen's Gambit' actor told Modern Luxury San Diego that she became a "gamer" and that it was "really fun" for her.



"Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it's like cinema; I love the ceremony. I'll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we'll just spend hours at the arcade," she said.

The Primetime Emmy Award nominee joined an illustrious cast who will voice the iconic arcade game characters, which includes Christ Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, as per a report by Deadline.

The film's producers include Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto.

It is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2023. (ANI)

