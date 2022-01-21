Apple developing Godzilla and Titans live-action series

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The big-screen world of 'Godzilla' and Legendary's Monsterverse would soon be getting the small-screen treatment from Apple.

According to Variety, the untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2014's 'Godzilla'.

Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Monarch is a secret government entity that has played a major role in the Monsterverse franchise, working to cover up the existence of and defend the world from creatures like Godzilla and the other Titans.



Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing it. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

There have been four films in the rebooted Monsterverse to date: 'Godzilla' in 2014, 'Kong: Skull Island' in 2017, 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in 2019, and most recently 'Godzilla vs. Kong' in 2021.

The films have collectively grossed nearly USD 2 billion at the global box office. There is also a 'Skull Island' anime series currently in the works at Netflix.

Given the size and scale of past Godzilla projects, the Apple series will no doubt look to capture the awesome power of the Titans on the small screen.

Apple has primarily focused on more grounded fare with its streaming shows thus far, but they have also released more epic shows like 'Foundation' and 'Invasion' as well as prepping the sci-fi series 'Wool', based on the book of the same name by Hugh Howey. (ANI)

