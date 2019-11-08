CEO Tim Cook presents Apple TV Plus trailer for 'See'
Apple TV Plus renews four series as first-week glimpses appear

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA] Nov 08 (ANI): Apple TV Plus pronounced second season orders to the four scripted drama series that aired last week.
Dramas 'See', 'For All Mankind', 'Dickinson' and 'The Morning Show' have been greenlit for sophomore seasons. 'The Morning Show', which has Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as the main cast as of now had a two-season order and is now at a chip away from its next season of 10 episodes, reported the Variety.
Apple has not yet disclosed any details regarding subscribers or viewership activity, which debuted on November 1.
Internal sources from Apple say the service to date has drawn millions of clients who are spending more than an hour, on an average on the platform. Though it is uncertain how many are paid users rather than those availing the service on a seven-day free trial.
A source quoted that Apple insiders were moved by the volume of activity on the app, which spiked by triple digits previous weekend after the fanfare for the opening day.
Sources in the company said that the early numbers reflect that most audience who watched one episode of the core four series was tempted to watch one more, if not two. Those metrics were welcomed inside Apple as a sign that the audience responded well.
At launch, the core series each had three episodes available with the exception of 'Dickinson' which served up all 10 segments of its first season.
A major test for the video streaming service is awaited on Friday when Apple TV Plus releases new episodes for 'See', 'For All Mankind' and 'The Morning Show'.
Apple likewise has a set of kid-focused series that had all episodes available at launch but the traction on it is yet not explained.
'See' hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. 'Dickinson' is produced by Wiip and Anonymous Content. Sony Pictures Television is behind 'For All Mankind' while Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films are the home of 'The Morning Show'. (ANI)

