Apple's dark comedy series 'Sunny' casts Rashida Jones

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): American filmmaker and actor Rashida Jones is set to star in the upcoming dark comedy series titled 'Sunny' from Apple. The 10-episode show will be based on the book 'Dark Manual' by Colin O'Sullivan.

According to Variety, in the half-hour show, Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

As "consolation" she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.



Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, and becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

'Sunny' is being adapted for the small screen by Katie Robbins, who also serves as an executive producer. Jones will executive produce in addition to starring. Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben of A24 will also executive produce. Lucy Tcherniak will direct and executive produce.

The show is now the second project A24, Apple, and Jones have collaborated on after 'On the Rocks'. Jones will also appear in the upcoming Apple series 'Wool', based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novel series.

In addition to 'On the Rocks', Jones' recent credits include Kenya Barris' Netflix series '#blackAF'. She and Barris were announced as two of the principal partners in the launch of BET Studios back in September, as per Variety.

Jones is also known for her roles on shows like 'Angie Tribeca', 'Parks and Recreation', and 'The Office'. (ANI)

