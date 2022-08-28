'Aquaman 2', 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' directors share reactions on release date change

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): After the release dates for DC superhero sequels, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', were changed earlier this week, its directors have shared their reactions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the James Wan-directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been delayed from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023, the studio announced on Wednesday. David F. Sandberg directorial 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has landed 'Aquaman 2's' old date.

As per People magazine, James Wan shared the new release date on Instagram, giving fans a look at the artwork for the upcoming project. He wrote, "I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one! Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right."



Wan continued, "These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)"

Meanwhile, Sandberg shared the news by re-tweeting Deadline's report and wrote, "While I'm an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens. 'Fury of the Gods' is a big movie and should be seen big!"

In December, 'Aquaman' lead Jason Momoa shared on the Aquaman Twitter account that the cast and crew of the sequel wrapped in Hawaii, after Wan originally moved production from the United Kingdom.

As per People magazine, Momoa teased on his Instagram Story in June that Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the DC movies, was presumably "back on set" to film the 'Aquaman' sequel, but that he "can't tell you what I'm doing" as "it's top secret." (ANI)

