Ariana Grande sends special gift to ex Pete Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Seems like there is no bad blood between singer Ariana Grande and reality TV star Kim Kardashian despite the beauty mogul is dating the former's ex-beau, Pete Davidson.

Recently, Kim took to her Instagram handle to showcase a gift box of R.E.M Beauty products she received from the collection's founder, Ariana.

The 28-year-old singer had a whirlwind romance with the 'Saturday Night Live' back in 2018, which also included a brief engagement, as per E! News.

The two called it quits in October 2018 after just five months of being together in a relationship.

On the other hand, Kim started dating Pete in late 2021, in the midst of her divorce from rapper Kanye West.



Meanwhile, Kim and Ariana had shared a bond of good friends even before the reality star began dating Pete.

According to E! News, in 2016, the two icons posed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The following year, Kim brought her daughter North West to the Grammy-winner's Dangerous Woman concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ariana, who tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021also made an appearance on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2019 after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her star-studded 'Thank U, Next' music video.

The hit song famously includes the line, "and for Pete I'm so thankful."

After going Instagram official with Pete earlier this month, Kim spoke about their romance for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that the comedian has multiple tattoos dedicated to her and thinks the two of them are "so cute."

"You know what, I'm in my 40s, f--k it...just go for it, find your happiness. And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever," she said of their relationship. (ANI)

