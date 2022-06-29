Ariana Grande's stalker arrested for second time

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande's stalker has been arrested once again for violating the restraining order and breaking into her home.

According to Page Six, on Grande's 29th birthday, Aharon Brown, the singer's long-time stalker broke into her home in California's Montecito while she was away. Although the stalker was supposed to turn himself in for violating the restraining order lodged against him, he instead showed up at Grande's house, two days prior, in order to get close with the star.

Previously, in September, the previous year, Brown had barged into the Los Angeles home of the 'Thank U, Next singer, bringing a huge hunting knife with him. Upon seeing the pop star and her security, Brown allegedly screamed "I'll... kill you and her".



Grande had obtained court documents after that incident in September, where she pleaded with the Superior Court of Los Angeles to grant a restraining order against her stalker, Brown, reported Variety. The singer confessed that she was 'fearful' that Brown might 'physically harm' her and her family.

"I am fearful, for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family," said Grande.

Browne has been booked with charges of stalking, violation of a court order and obstruction, burglary, and damaging power lines, reported Variety. However, the stalker had not pleaded guilty. He is currently in custody.


