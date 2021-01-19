Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as 'Ms. Cayman' in a leaked social media video.

According to E! News, the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor is apologizing after a video from his private Instagram was leaked. In the clip, a brunette can be seen wearing black lingerie while resting on all fours on top of the actor's hotel bed, with her bum appearing reddened.

Armie captioned the video, which was shared to his private Instagram, "Well... my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman... which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f--king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."



After the video was released without his permission to the public, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee denied the woman in the clip to be a member of their organization. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant," a statement read.

As per E! News, the organization additionally claimed that they reported Hammer's video to local authorities. In an audio statement released to the 'Cayman Compass' Armie said he was sorry for incorrectly referring to an unnamed woman as "Miss Cayman" in a video that was leaked.

He added, "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

In recent weeks, Hammer's alleged messages have been shared with the public. Numerous women have claimed that the actor shared his graphic sexual fantasies with them, including his wish to "drink" their blood. (ANI)

