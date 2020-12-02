Armie Hammer joins drama series 'The Offer' based on making of 'The Godfather'

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Actor Armie Hammer has signed to star in Paramount Plus' 'The Offer' which is the series that will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the making of 'The Godfather'.

According to Variety, Hammer will be portraying the role of Al Ruddy who had produced 'The Godfather' in 1972.

The drama series will focus on Ruddy's experience while working on the sets of the iconic drama.



Ruddy will also be serving as the executive producer of the ten-episode-long limited series which is being produced by Paramount Television Studios.

'The Offer' will be written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin along with Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief who will also be executive producing.

The drama series is one of the many high-profile projects that ViacomCBS had announced when streaming service CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount Plus in September. (ANI)

