Armie Hammer's ex-wife breaks silence on social media controversy

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): Hollywood actor Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers broke her silence and weighed in on the recent drama surrounding Hammer's social media controversy.

According to E! News, Chambers, who filed for divorce from the 'Call Me By Your Name' star in July, commented on an Instagram report about Hammer's director and co-star in the Oscar-nominated film.



Chambers replied to the report on Instagram about director Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet's upcoming project, described as a "cannibal love story movie," titled 'Bones & All'. Elizabeth succinctly wrote "No. Words."

Though Elizabeth did not offer any further clarification for her remark, it is the first time she has spoken regarding the recent outcry surrounding a collection of direct messages allegedly sent by Armie that went viral earlier this month. The alleged messages included accounts of sexual acts and other cannibalistic explicit fantasies.

As per E! News, since the alleged messages were leaked, Hammer has dropped out of two projects: the action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' starring Jennifer Lopez and the upcoming Paramount+ series 'The Offer'. (ANI)

