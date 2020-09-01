Arnold Schwarzenegger boards spy adventure series as lead actor, co-producer

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to star in and executive produce a new spy series, which is in the works at Skydance Television.

According to Variety, the one-hour-long series will see the action star making his television debut.

The upcoming series is described as a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story, cited Variety.

However, who will play the daughter to Schwarzenegger's father figure is yet to be officially announced.

2019 released 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is the 73-year-old actor's last big film role.

The next in the line for the 'Twins' actor is Genius Brands International's animated TV series 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'.

It is scheduled to launch in 2021, and for which he is set to voice the lead character of Arnold Armstrong, reported Variety. (ANI)

