Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son-in-law Chris Pratt's performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Saturday, praised his son-in-law and actor Chris Pratt for his performance in the upcoming sci-fi fantasy film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

Taking to Twitter, Arnold wrote, "I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023



Helmed by James Gunn 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

The film's main plot centres on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' marks the third and final Marvel movie by James Gunn.

Meanwhile, Arnold will be next seen in the upcoming spy thriller series 'Fubar'.

According to Variety, a US Based media house, 'Fubar' will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies. The trailer shows Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar, skirting corners and walking away from a literal dumpster fire.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like 'True Lies.' Well, here it is. Fubar' will kick your ass and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours. You get a whole season," Arnold said in a statement, as per Variety.

'Fubar' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from May 25, 2023. (ANI)