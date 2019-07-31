Arnold Schwarzenegger receives sweet birthday wishes from his children

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday, his family made sure to make him feel larger than life.

The actor who turned 72 on Tuesday (local time) received heartfelt tributes from his children Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena on social media.

Sharing a snap of working out in a gym, where Schwarzenegger trained during his famed bodybuilding career, Baena wrote, "BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you, dad."

In the picture, the father and the son duo can be seen lifting weights while the 'Commando ' actor pointed at his son and smiled at the camera.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's other son Patrick Schwarzenegger also made him feel special by sharing an adorable click where Schwarzenegger can be spotted surrounded by his other children Katherine, Christina, Christophe along with a birthday cake.

He captioned the post, "The cake Happy Birthday big guy Schwarzenegger."

2019 had been a significant year for the actor's family as his daughter Katherine tied the knot with Chris Pratt in June, while his son Joseph Baena graduated in April which the 'True Lies' actor celebrated by writing a sweet post on Instagram, reported People.

"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebrations and I'm so proud of you. I love you!" Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote.

Other than this in May, Patrick Schwarzenegger was featured on the cover page of GQ Germany magazine along with his father, where they opened up about their close relationship.

"My vision was to create great kids. What I'm proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also," the actor said in a clip of the interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added, "We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship."

Whereas his son said, "My dad has always taught us, kids ... follow your passion, what you love. And if you follow those things then ultimately you're going to be successful." (ANI)

