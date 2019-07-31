Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives sweet birthday wishes from his children

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday, his family made sure to make him feel larger than life.
The actor who turned 72 on Tuesday (local time) received heartfelt tributes from his children Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena on social media.
Sharing a snap of working out in a gym, where Schwarzenegger trained during his famed bodybuilding career, Baena wrote, "BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you, dad."
In the picture, the father and the son duo can be seen lifting weights while the 'Commando ' actor pointed at his son and smiled at the camera.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's other son Patrick Schwarzenegger also made him feel special by sharing an adorable click where Schwarzenegger can be spotted surrounded by his other children Katherine, Christina, Christophe along with a birthday cake.
He captioned the post, "The cake Happy Birthday big guy Schwarzenegger."
2019 had been a significant year for the actor's family as his daughter Katherine tied the knot with Chris Pratt in June, while his son Joseph Baena graduated in April which the 'True Lies' actor celebrated by writing a sweet post on Instagram, reported People.
"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebrations and I'm so proud of you. I love you!" Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote.
Other than this in May, Patrick Schwarzenegger was featured on the cover page of GQ Germany magazine along with his father, where they opened up about their close relationship.
"My vision was to create great kids. What I'm proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also," the actor said in a clip of the interview.
Arnold Schwarzenegger added, "We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship."
Whereas his son said, "My dad has always taught us, kids ... follow your passion, what you love. And if you follow those things then ultimately you're going to be successful." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:11 IST

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants to have

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Thinking ahead! For Prince Harry, fatherhood has been an enriching experience and the Duke of Sussex recently admitted that he and his wife Meghan Markle know exactly how many children they want to have.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:07 IST

Idris Elba says he is 'the happiest' after marrying Sabrina Dhowre

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba opened up about marrying his better half, Sabrina Dhowre, post their Moroccan wedding in April.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:39 IST

Lady Gaga spotted with new man on date amid romance rumours with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Sorry to crush your dreams of seeing 'A Star is Born' co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as a real-life couple! Looks like, Gaga is moving on after parting ways with ex-fiance Christian Carino, but not with Cooper.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:38 IST

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture of sister sunbathing in...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who is known for spreading love and energy everywhere, is now showering preposterous amount of love on his sister.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:20 IST

Naomi Campbell says she was banned from hotel over her skin colour

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Supermodel Naomi Campbell opened up about a "revolting" incident in which she was banned from entering a hotel because she is black and stated that the fight for diversity in fashion industry continues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:24 IST

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada post live concert

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa confirmed on Tuesday that he was attacked by a member in the audience post his live concert in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:35 IST

Govinda claims he was offered James Cameron's Avatar, and...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Govinda has claimed that he was offered a part in James Cameron's 'Avatar', though he turned down the role citing unwillingness to apply paint on his body all through the 410 days of shooting. The actor further claimed that it was he who suggested the title 'Ava

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:48 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about having conversation with ghosts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): While appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's September edition, American actor Kristen Stewart has made a shocking revelation that she can see ghosts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:46 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt enjoy spa session in L.A

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Newly-married couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted looking relaxed after enjoying a spa day together in L.A.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:43 IST

Banana row: FHRAI clarifies stance, says Marriott's conduct not illegal

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), July 30 (ANI): In a recent incident where Bollywood star Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh, the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants of India (FHRAI) on Tuesday clarified that the hotel has not done anything illegal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:19 IST

Stockholm brawl: A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky who has been charged with assault following a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30, pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Swedish court on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:01 IST

David Foster's documentary to premiere at Toronto Film Fest 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Canadian musician David Foster's documentary titled 'David Foster: Off the Record' will premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.

Read More
iocl