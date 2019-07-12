Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a dig at Donald Trump

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The feud between actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President Donald Trump continues over the 'Celebrity Apprentice'.
Schwarzenegger took a dig at Trump after he inadvertently declared the 'Terminator' actor dead. Speaking at a social media summit at the White House on Thursday, Trump declared the actor dead, even though the actor-turned-politician is still very much alive.
"Arnold Schwarzenegger ... You know what? He died ... I was there," Trump told the press, according to Yahoo News, reported by People.
"The president was talking about Apprentice ratings when he quipped that Schwarzenegger 'died.' Real life and death stuff," Walker wrote in a tweet.
Schwarzenegger spotted the tweet and responded like a boss, tweeting, "I'm still here. Want to compare tax returns, @realDonaldTrump ?"

This is the latest in an ongoing feud between the two celebrities-turned-politicians about the NBC reality series.
The former Governor of California, Schwarzenegger, said in 2017 that he would step down as host because of the "baggage" brought with Trump's association.
"I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone, from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department, was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this baggage," he told Variety at that time.
His statement came after an interview with Empire magazine, as cited by People, in which he said he will not return to the show even if asked to. He also stated that viewers were "boycotting" the show because Trump still had an executive producer credit.
"I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances, I don't want to do it again," he told the outlet back then.
"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division," he said.
While the actor blamed the declining ratings on Trump's involvement in the show, Trump claimed that Schwarzenegger was simply bad at the job of hosting.
"Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard!" he tweeted in 2017.
After which, the actor brought up the fact that Trump has never released his tax returns to the public. The US President's tax returns continue to be the talk of the town since he failed to release them on the 2016 campaign trail. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:39 IST

Kristen Schaal to star in 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actress Kristen Schaal will now be seen essaying a role in 'Bill & Ted Face the music', the third part of the 'Bill & Ted' franchise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:38 IST

Billie Eilish drops 'Bad Boy' remix with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish proved that she is just the biggest Belieber ever, as she dropped the remix version of her song 'Bad Boy' with none other than Justin Bieber.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:20 IST

Prince Harry used to feel "completely left out" during his childhood

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Late Princess Diana was determined to make her younger son Prince Harry feel that he wasn't the second best.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:15 IST

Billie Eilish declares "anything is possible" after...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is living her childhood dream of singing with her crush Justin Bieber!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:42 IST

Meghan Markle selfie-snapper says he had 'no idea she was there'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): A tennis fan has been accused of invading Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's privacy during the match at Wimbledon, which she attended to cheer for her friend Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:34 IST

Meghan Markle gave 'DJ Idris Elba' setlist for her wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception party couldn't help but groove to the numbers played at the ceremony- all thanks to Idris Elba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:06 IST

Disney cancels Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants 3' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Following the death of Cameron Boyce, Disney announced the cancellation of the red carpet premiere of 'Descendants 3' and will honour the actor by donating to non-profit, that the late actor was involved in.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Holland Taylor joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:05 IST

Seth Rogen jokes about singing with Beyonce, says "must be big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Seth Rogen, who is known for his hilarious responses and witty comebacks, joked about singing with Beyonce for the upcoming film 'The Long King' and said that it "must be a big deal for her."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:38 IST

Olivia Culpo opens up about struggle with depression

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Adding to the list of celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with depression is American model Olivia Culpo.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Probe in fraud case against Sonakshi to continue after reviewing...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the allegations levelled against her by an organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak stated that they have received documents fr

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday welcomed a baby girl!

Read More
iocl