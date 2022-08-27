Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is reportedly making his 'Dancing with the Stars' debut.

According to Deadline, Joseph Baena will be one of the contestants in the show's upcoming season at the age of 24. The only contestants that have officially confirmed their participation in the forthcoming season are Baena, Charli D'Amelio, and Heidi D'Amelio, the 31st season debuts on September 19.

It appears that Arnold Schwarzenegger's son has been modelling his behaviour after the actor. Baena revealed his casting for the movie "Lava" on Instagram in November. "Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!," he wrote alongside a shirtless picture of himself.



Baena spoke with E! News in December to explain why he dropped the famous "Schwarzenegger" last name. "There's a few different variables in that," he told the outlet. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

But that does not imply that Baena has not appreciated the former California governor's advice. "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot," he said. "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, the housekeeper he had an affair with while married to his ex-wife Maria Shriver. The former couple share four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. (ANI)

