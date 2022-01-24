Art Directors Guild Awards announces 'Cruella,' 'The Green Knight' among nominees

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): The Art Directors Guild has announced the nominations for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards in motion pictures, television, commercial and music video categories.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a live-in person ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for a period feature film are 'The French Dispatch', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and 'West Side Story'.

In the fantasy feature category, the guild nominated 'Cruella', 'Dune', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', 'The Green Knight' and 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. In the contemporary film category, nominees are 'Candyman', 'Don't Look Up', 'In The Heights', 'The Lost Daughter' and 'No Time To Die'.



Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times. In 2018 for 'The Shape of Water', in 2020 for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and in 2021 for 'Mank'.

The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for 'Black Panther' and in 2017, 'La La Land' picked up the ADG award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

This year, Adam Stockhausen is nominated twice in the period film category, for his work on Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'. He previously won an Oscar for Anderson's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'.

'Encanto', 'Luca', 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines', 'Raya and the Last Dragon' and 'Sing 2' are nominated in the animated features category. Television nominees include 'Succession', 'WandaVision' and 'Yellowstone'.

As previously announced, during the awards ceremony, 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, and 'The Power of the Dog' director Jane Campion will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

