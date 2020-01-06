Artists of colour outmatched by whites in winners tally at Golden Globes

California [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): In his opening lines on the Golden Globe stage, host Ricky Gervais jokingly said "the Hollywood Foreign Press are all very racist" in explaining why "many talented people of colour were snubbed in major categories."

The award list came up to be something of a disappointment in terms of racial and ethnic inclusiveness. The beginning of the night raised some initial optimism as Ramy Yoseff bagged the best actor award in a TV series musical or comedy for 'Ramy', reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The awards that followed subsequently, to everyone's dismay, were won mostly by white artists.

The outcomes in several categories didn't help much in creating a more diverse winner's group.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Jenifer Lopes was outdone by Laura Dern for the title of the best-supporting actress. In a similar manner, Sam Mendes of '1917' surpassed 'Parasite's' Bong Joon Ho for the award of best motion picture director.

Another person of colour, Beyonce was denied the honour for the best original song for 'The Lion King's' "Spirit", as Elton John Bernie Taupin stepped on the podium to accept the award for 'Rocketman's' "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

The sole non-white to score a major win was Awkwafina from 'The Farewell' who took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.

The roster of presenters, on the other hand, turned out to be a colourful mix that painted a more diverse picture of the Hollywood community. Stars like Tiffany Haddish, Priyanka Chopra and Salma Hayek graced the Golden Globe stage, which to some extent compensated for the lingering monotony. (ANI)