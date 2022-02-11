Ashley Graham reveals names of twins, shares first picture since their birth

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Supermodel Ashley Graham recently revealed the names of her twin sons and shared the first picture since welcoming the newborns with her husband Justin Ervin.

Nearly one month after the couple's announcement that their twin boys were born on January 7, the 34-year-old model shared a candid post on Instagram, revealing the names of her second and third baby: Malachi and Roman.

Graham and Ervin are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 2.

"Malachi & Roman my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Graham wrote alongside the first photo featuring her twin boys.

She added, "this has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon."



Ervin sweetly replied in the comments, "More proud of you than words can express."



Graham first shared that she gave birth to her baby boys in a simple Instagram Story post, writing, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."



Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Graham announced in July that she and her husband were expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child, reported People magazine.

In September, the couple confirmed they were expecting twins, with a sweet video shared on Instagram, capturing both the moment they learned they are expecting, in addition to the ultrasound appointment where they received the news that Graham was carrying two boys. (ANI)

