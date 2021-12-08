Ashley Graham shares 'couple of crazy' pregnancy moments

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): Ashley Graham, who is expecting twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin, is documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.

The model posted a collection of images to her Instagram on Wednesday -- with the first showing her leaning back in the arms of husband Justin Ervin while a friend supported her hips with a scarf.



According to People magazine, Graham is currently expecting twin boys with Ervin, after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni last year.

"Couple of crazy things in my camera roll," Graham captioned the post, which also included a closeup of her pregnant belly with glass suction cups during a cupping session.



Other images saw little Isaac playing with a toy truck, along with pictures of Graham's baby bump and legs.



Recently, Graham clapped back at an Instagram user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modelling career.

After Graham posted a video to Instagram of herself modelling with her stretch marks visible, the social media user commented, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks."

Graham and Ervin announced in July that they're expecting, a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child. (ANI)

