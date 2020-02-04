Ashley Graham shares first pictures of her newborn son

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): American plus-size model Ashely Graham shared first pictures of her newborn son with husband Justin Ervin on social media.

Two weeks after his arrival, the 32-year old model posted a series of photos on her Instagram account.

"At 6:00 PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world," Ashley captioned the picture in which her son clutches onto his parent's fingers.





Without revealing the little one's name, Graham further wrote, "Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can't wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow.."

Last month Ashley and Justin shared the news of their son's birth through Instagram stories. (ANI)

