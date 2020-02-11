Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum body

Washington D.C [USa], Feb 11 (ANI): American plus-size model Ashley Graham shared an insight about realities of postpartum body, by posting a picture of her body after giving birth to son Isaac.

Three weeks after welcoming Isaac into the world, the new mom got candid about her post-birth journey.

As she wrote, "No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies!," on her Instagram account along with a picture of herself in the bathroom, wearing a baggy, black crop top and light grey shorts.



However, the model is a firm believer in the power of disposable underwear as she said, "Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too. After all these years in fashion, I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!"

The supermodel further thanked one of her friends who has a chain named 'Frida Mom' that provides Postpartum Recovery Kits, from disposable underwear to pad liners and toiletry bags.

"It's been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver," Ashely added.

Several of Ashely's Instagram followers, including a number of celebrities from Hollywood, voiced their agreement with her sentiment.

For instance, actor Jessica Alba commented: "Keep those diapers. You're going to be peeing all over yourself for the rest of your life too. #mumproblems." (ANI)