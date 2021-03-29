Ashley Tisdale posts new photo of daughter Jupiter Iris

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): American actor-singer Ashley Tisdale, who was recently blessed with a baby girl, has been basking in the joys of motherhood after welcoming her first child with musician Christopher French.

The former Disney Channel star shared another adorable glimpse of daughter Jupiter Iris on Sunday, posting a photo of the top of her little one's head. "Drops of Jupiter," she captioned the sweet snap.



She also raved about her husband as he attempted to master the art of the swaddle. "But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad," she wrote alongside a black-and-white video on her Instagram Story.

Tisdale and French welcomed Jupiter on last Tuesday, announcing her birth the following day by sharing a photo of themselves holding the baby's hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," Tisdale wrote alongside the image.

Tisdale revealed her happy pregnancy news back in September and shared the gender of the baby on the way a month later. "I cried I was so happy," she wrote on Instagram at the time of finding out she would soon have a daughter.

The little one is the much-in-love couple's first child together. The pair had celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 8, 2020, reported E! News.

In December, Tisdale opened up to People magazine about her pregnancy, particularly how her approach to wellness shifted. The 'Masked Dancer' star, who launched a new lifestyle website last year called Frenshe, said her normal routine didn't change drastically, but she began focusing even more on what her body was told her.



"I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay," she said at the time.

"When I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains. So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason I'm craving steak that night. I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded," she added.

In a September blog post, Tisdale explained why she waited to expand her family, sharing that it's been "the question from everyone since I got married."

"At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive," she said.

"I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn't have had it any other way," she continued, adding that "going through my mental health journey, it wouldn't have been the right timing for such a huge life change."

"I'm not naive about how a baby changes everything as I have a niece and plenty of friends with kids. I'm glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision," Tisdale wrote.

She added, "After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

The Disney Channel alum further said that she's "excited" about becoming a mom. "I'm excited about this new adventure, and I'm being very optimistic with every step," she said.

Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014, during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. (ANI)

