Ashley Tisdale (Image courtesy: Instagram))
Ashley Tisdale says she's not ready for motherhood

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): Ashley Tisdale, who shot to fame as Sharpay from the popular series 'High School Musical', has revealed that she is not ready to start a family.
The 34-year-old has encouraged women to take charge of their reproductive health while making the revelation.
"Whether you're travelling or you have work or education or you're married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there," the actor, who married musician Christopher French in 2014, told PEOPLE.
"For me, it's like, it's okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time. And I have options out there."
The actor-singer partnered with Allergan, the maker of birth control pill, to join the "Women Who Know" campaign, encouraging women to seek accurate information about their reproductive health, including several birth control options.
"We are trying to inspire women to take an active role in decisions about their reproductive health and contraceptive options," said the 34-year-old star.
"For me, it's just about starting the discussion, having those conversations with your doctor and health care provider and knowing that there are options out there."
"I have always been someone who likes to research a lot on anything that I do with my body," Tisdale said in the video, promoting contraceptive measures
"It's about asking the right questions, and sometimes you might not even know what those questions are and that makes it uncomfortable. What's great about this campaign is that there are videos and tools and doctor discussions," she said.
She continued, "Everyone is different. You might be like, 'Oh, that works for that person,' but we're all so different. So really what I'm trying to do is just support women and encourage them to have the conversation, to feel more comfortable and be able to ask those questions and find out what the best option for you is." (ANI)

