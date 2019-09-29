Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Image courtesy: Instagram
Ashton Kutcher gushes about Mila Kunis after ex-wife Demi Moore's recent revelations

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Ashton Kutcher didn't shy away from expressing his love for his wife and actor Mila Kunis after his ex-wife Demi Moore discussed their marriage at length in her new memoir 'Inside Out'.
Kutcher publically gushed about Kunis during a recent episode of 'Hot Ones', reported Us Weekly.
"Oh, Mila Kunis, I love you," the 41-year-old star, said, before joking about the couple's kids. "If I don't make it out of this, honey, take care of the children."
They are proud parents to two children -- 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri.
Kutcher not only expressed his love for his beloved wife but also revealed how they keep the spark alive. And you guys should definitely take a cue from the couple!
"My wife and I, we go on a date every Wednesday. We have a date night," he shared.
The pair, who tied the knot in July 2015, love spending time with their children too. The family was spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on September 28.
Kutcher's declaration of love for Kunis came after Moore shared intimate details of their marriage, which lasted from 2005 to 2013, in her new book.
Moore went all out and claimed that threesomes contributed to the end of their romance.
"There was two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn't have bad intentions. They were good people, but it was still a mistake," she wrote.
Us Weekly broke the news that Kutcher allegedly cheated on Moore in 2011. According to Moore, he tried to "deflect blame" because of the threesomes they had.
Moore, who seemed to be at her candid best in her new memoir, also disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage while dating the 'Ranch' actor.
"It was my fault, I felt for sure: if only I hadn't opened the door to drinking, I never would have lost the baby. Even worse, I was still smoking when I found out I was pregnant, and it took me a few weeks to quit completely. I was wracked with guilt and convinced what had happened was my doing," she noted.
Moore claimed that Kutcher "encouraged" her to start drinking again after questioning whether "alcoholism is a real thing." She explained, "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that too."
However, according to a source, Kutcher is not upset by the memoir.
"Ashton knew what was coming. He had a heads up on what is in the book. He's not mad or disappointed. This is Demi's truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult," the insider told Us Weekly.
Moore and Kutcher made headlines, particularly over their 15-year age gap. She wanted to name their child Chaplin Ray. However, she lost the baby six months into her pregnancy period.
Moore and Kutcher got hitched in 2005 and pursued fertility treatments during their marriage. However, her drinking worsened and she was abusing Vicodin. Kutcher filed for divorce in 2012 and it was finalised in 2013. (ANI)

