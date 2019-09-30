Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis enjoy 'Magical weekend' with kids in Disneyland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis enjoyed a "Magical weekend" in Disneyland along with their kids on Saturday.

The outing comes after the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore discussed their marriage at length in her memoir 'Inside Out.'

The couple was spotted by fans in Disneyland with their daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, reported E! News.

On Sunday, Kutcher posted a selfie showing him and Kunis smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle on his Instagram.

"Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox," he wrote. "That Walt guy had a vision."



Moore shared intimate details of their marriage, which lasted from 2005 to 2013, in her memoir.

Moore claimed that threesomes contributed to the end of their romance.

Us Weekly broke the news that Kutcher allegedly cheated on Moore in 2011. According to Moore, he tried to "deflect blame" because of the threesomes they had.

Moore, also disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage while dating the 'Ranch' actor. Besides Kutcher "encouraged" her to start drinking again after questioning whether "alcoholism is a real thing."

However, according to a source, Kutcher is not upset by the memoir.

Moore and Kutcher got hitched in 2005 and Kutcher filed for divorce in 2012 which was finalised in 2013. (ANI)

