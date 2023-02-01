Ashton Kutcher says he was terribly 'pissed' when Demi Moore published memoir

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Ashton Kutcher reflected recently on his eight-year marriage to Demi Moore and being a stepdad in his mid-20s to her three young girls. The actor admitted that he was terribly "pissed" when Moore published her 2019 memoir, which brought back paparazzi scrutiny to his newly quiet life. But he said he did not want to "open anything up in that realm."

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. That's how some teen parents must experience their 20s," the "That '70s Show" star said, reported Fox News.

The couple also lost a baby late in Moore's pregnancy and struggled to conceive via IVF. She was also battling a drinking problem. Kutcher admitted altogether it was "a lot."

"Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful," he said of the miscarriage. "Everyone deals with that in different ways," reported Fox News.

He continued, "I love kids. I wouldn't have married a woman with three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."



Kutcher and Moore divorced in 2013.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like a divorce," Kutcher admitted. "Divorce feels like a wholesale failure. You failed at marriage."

However, he said he has tried to learn to "own" what he has done wrong and "move forward," according to the interview, which notes Kutcher's "tattered" reputation at the time over his alleged infidelity.

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [wife] Mila [Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," Kutcher explained. He shared that he does not have any ill will toward Moore herself though.

Two years after his divorce in 2013, he married Kunis, his costar from "That 70s Show."

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her," he said. "Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

The couple now has two children Wyatt (8) and Dimitri (6).


