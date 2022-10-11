'Assault on Precinct 13' star Austin Stoker passes away at 92

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): Late veteran star Austin Stoker, who most notably starred in John Carpenter's sophomore feature 'Assault on Precinct 13' and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature 'Sheba, Baby,' passed away on Friday at the age of 92 due to renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, Stoker's wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, posted information about his passing on her own Facebook page on Monday night. "The love of my life," Robin referred to Austin in her homage.

Bill Duke, an actor and director, praised Stoker as 'one of Hollywood's unsung actors' in a separate tribute and bestowed his blessings on the actor's family.

Unsung actor #AustinStoker died at 92. Stoker was known for his starring roles as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter's Howard Hawks-inspired 1976 film, #AssaultonPrecinct13 and #BeneaththePlanetoftheApes. Blessings to his family....he's soaring with the Angels.#realbillduke pic.twitter.com/6qJOxN1PCE — Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) October 10, 2022



As per the reports of Variety, Stoker played Lt. Ethan Bishop, a Black cop who must lead a mix of criminals, bystanders, and office workers as a police station is besieged by a relentless army of street gang members, in the seminal indie thriller 'Assault on Precinct 13.' Stoker's acting career at the time was boosted by the starring part, which also solidified his status as a cult movie icon.

Along with 'Precinct 13,' Stoker also had a significant part in 1973's Battle for the Planet of the Apes,' in which he played Macdonald, Caesar's right-hand man and played by Roddy McDowall. He portrayed Brick Williams, Pam Grier's P.I.'s love interest, in William Girdler's 1975 film 'Sheba, Baby.'

Along with 'The Get-Man' and 'Abby,' both directed by Girdler, 'Airport '75,' 'Time Walker,' 'Combat Cops,' and 'The Zebra Killer,' Stoker has had significant roles in other movies. He appeared in the 2019 Rob Zombie horror movie '3 From Hell.' His most recent listed cinematic credit is 'Give Till It Hurts,' a black comedy from 2022.

On the classic ABC television series 'Roots,' which debuted in 1977, Stoker portrayed Virgil Harvey, the father of Olivia Cole's character Mathilda. The Six Million Dollar Man, Lou Grant, Trapper John, M.D., Murder She Wrote, and other shows featured him. For his work in the play "Split Second," Stoker also won a Drama-Logue Critics Prize for excellent achievement in theatre.

According to Variety, Stoker moved to New York to seek a career in show business after being born Alphonso Marshall on October 7, 1930, in Trinidad. In 1969, he appeared in his debut television episode of 'The Mod Squad.'

Stoker is survived by his wife, Robin and his children, Tiffany and Origen; and grandsons, Marcus and Austin. (ANI)