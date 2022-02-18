'Atlanta' ending this fall with season 4 at FX

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): The Prime-time Emmy award-winning comedy-drama series 'Atlanta' is coming to an end with season 4.

The announcement was made by FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at FX's TCA day on Thursday, Variety confirmed.

The series had shot seasons 3 and 4 back to back, but it was not officially confirmed that the series was coming to an end.

Season 3 of the show will air on March 24, with season 4 set to air this fall, Landgraf said.



Season 3 will stream the day after its linear debut on Hulu for the first time.

"The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall," Landgraf said adding, "the new season is everything you've come to expect from 'Atlanta,' which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip."

Season 2 of 'Atlanta' aired back in 2018. Donald Glover created the series and stars along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions produces.

Season 1 of 'Atlanta' was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two: outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series, with both awards going to Glover.

The series has won five Emmys out of 22 nominations over two seasons thus far. (ANI)

