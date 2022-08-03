'Atlanta': FX unveils official trailer, sets premiere date for final season

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Atlanta's fourth and final season will premiere on FX on September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will be available on Hulu the following day. The official trailer has been unveiled and the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season will be included in the premiere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after a third season set (and shot) in Europe, the show's fourth season returns to its titular city.

The episode has a full trailer that recalls past episodes of the show, including kids pressuring Earn (Donald Glover) to buy water from them.

The show's creator, showrunner, and star, Glover, told reporters on Tuesday that season four is the "most grounded" it has ever been and previously, the show had frequently detoured into the weird.

During FX's time at the Television Critics Association press tour, Glover said, "I think it explores people more than we have before because I feel like we are right now kind of living in a time where you just don't give people the benefit of the doubt."

The final season's theme of "have more fun" was chosen by him and his fellow writers, who also stated that "you can literally do whatever you want with the time you have here", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"How much weird stuff we've been able to do, hopefully, that leads other people to take risks and do weird things too," he added.

Atlanta writer and executive producer Stephen Glover expressed his hope that the legacy of the programme would encourage other writers to embrace unconventional material. (ANI)

