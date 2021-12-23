'Atlanta' season 3 set to premiere in March

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): The third season of the Primetime Emmy award-winning comedy-drama series 'Atlanta' is set to return to FX on March 24.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this series will return to FX almost four years after its second season concluded. 'Atlanta's second season premiered on March 1, 2018, and finished May 10 of that year.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great," said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.



The Hollywood Reporter informed that the third season of the series created by and starring Donald Glover will also stream on Hulu the day after it airs on FX, marking the first time 'Atlanta' has had in-season streaming on the Disney-run platform.

FX also gave an early fourth-season renewal to 'Atlanta' in August 2019, with the plan to film both seasons back to back in spring 2020. The pandemic interrupted the schedule; production finally began in April.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, season three of the series is set (and filmed) almost entirely in Europe. It follows Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as they navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. (ANI)

