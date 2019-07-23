Austin Butler feels 'honoured' to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic

Washington D.C. (USA), July 23 (ANI): American actor Austin Butler who is all set to portray singer Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's next film, which is the singer's biopic said that he is 'honoured' to play the singer.

According to People, the actor and his girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens were present at the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in which he is starring opposite to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking about his upcoming role with Entertainment Tonight during the event, the actor said, "I am just profoundly honoured that Baz has invited me on this journey with him."

"It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino," he added.

After many screen tests, Butler was finalised to join actor Tom Hanks who is playing Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in the film.

"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," Luhrmann said in a statement provided to Variety.

"Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in 'The Iceman Cometh' on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures," he continued.

The film shows the relationship between the veteran manager and Presley, who came from dirt-poor origins and became an iconic star.

The movie is co-written by Luhrmann with Craig Pearce. The film marks Luhrmann's first film since his adaptation of 'The Great Gatsby'.

The movie begins shooting next year in Australia.

Butler has recently worked in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'The Dead Don't Die'. (ANI)

