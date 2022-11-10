'Avatar 2' producer Jon Landau has a special message for India

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Avatar 2', the film's producer Jon Landau sent out a special message for the Indian audience.

Taking to Twitter, Jon wrote, "Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec. Please enjoy the Kannada trailer."

Alongside his special message, Jon unveiled the film's trailer in the Kannada language.

Avatar released in 2009 and emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time, raking in over USD 2.9 billion globally. The sequels were announced by director James Cameron in 2011. And finally on December 16, the film's second part is coming out.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It is helmed by James Cameron.

Cameron recently revealed that it took at least 13 years to come up with the screenplay for 'Avatar 2'.

According to Variety, Cameron shared that before "Avatar: The Way of Water" there was a full 'Avatar 2' screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009's "Avatar" and 2022's "The Way of Water" was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day.

The director said, "When I sat down with my writers to start 'Avatar 2,' I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well." "We must crack the code of what the hell happened."Cameron and his team came with the solution. He shared, "All films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But 'Avatar' also works on a third level, the subconscious. I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realized that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year."

Last year, during a 'The Marianne Williamson Podcast' show, Cameron revealed that more on this third level that he believes allowed "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office, as per Variety.

He said, "There was a tertiary level as well...it was a dreamlike sense of a yearning to be there, to be in that space, to be in a place that is safe and where you wanted to be." "Whether that was flying, that sense of freedom and exhilaration, or whether it's being in the forest where you can smell the earth. It was a sensory thing that communicated on such a deep level. That was the spirituality of the first film."

20th Century Studios India will release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. (ANI)