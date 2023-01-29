'Avatar 2' surpasses 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'; becomes 4th biggest movie in history

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has been surpassed by 'Avatar: The Way of Water'!

According to Variety, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has become the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. The sci-fi epic from director James Cameron has now raked in USD 2.075 billion worldwide.

Star Wars sequel, 'The Force Awakens,"' which debuted in theatres in December 2015 and came out far later than previous editions, ended its theatrical run with USD 2.064 billion.



The original 'Avatar' is still the top-grossing film, while 'Titanic' is currently in third place. With this most recent box office milestone, Cameron now has three of the top four highest-grossing films in history.

According to Variety, on the list of all-time top earners, 'Avatar' (USD 2.92 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' (USD 2.79 billion), and 'Titanic' (USD 2.2 billion) are ranked above 'The Way of Water.' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' rapidly surpassed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (USD 1.92 billion) on January 18 and 'Avengers: Infinity War' (USD 2.05 billion) a few days later on January 26 to move up in the record books.

Cameron once said that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' would need to "be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" to start producing a profit.

According to Variety, industry sources said that the movie required to make USD 1.5 billion to break even. Well, it has undoubtedly arrived at this point.

There will be a fourth and fifth 'Avatar' instalment to continue the intergenerational story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) family. The third 'Avatar' instalment is already scheduled for release soon. (ANI)

