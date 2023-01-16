'Avatar 3' to introduce fire element and two new cultures, hints James Cameron

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Filmmaker James Cameron, who latest release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues its hit streak at the global box office, recently teased fans on the next instalment in the film franchise.

According to Deadline, an entertainment news outlet, while attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from 'Avatar 3', revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced.

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak," he told Deadline.



Cameron added, "You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

The filmmaker's wife, Suzy Amis, said, "You need a very secure seatbelt."

Cameron quipped, "it's a rocket sled."

Helmed by Cameron, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has crossed the 1 billion USD mark at the global box office.

The film stars Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. (ANI)

