'Avengers: Endgame' dethrones 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): After 'Avatar' dominated box office for 10 years, 'Avengers: Endgame' has officially surpassed the sci-fi epic to become the biggest movie in the history.

Disney and Marvel's blockbuster crossed USD 2.7892 billion at the global box office on Saturday and will exceed the USD 500,000 in ticket sales needed to surpass 'Avatar's' USD 2.7897 billion benchmarks, reported Variety.

'Avengers: Endgame' has minted USD 853 million at the domestic box office and USD 1.9 billion globally.

Outside North America, the film performed well in China (USD 614 million), the United Kingdom (USD 114 million), South Korea (USD 105 million), Brazil (USD85 million) and Mexico ($77 million).

In a bid to push the epic finale to ultimate box office glory, the studio had re-released 'Avengers: Endgame' last month.

"A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted 'Avengers: Endgame' to these historic heights," Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement.

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron's 'Avatar' remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora," the statement read further.

'Avengers: Endgame' features Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. (ANI)

